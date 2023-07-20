Dominik Mysterio's first-ever singles title win in WWE could set in motion huge change for The Judgment Day - Reports

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has managed to become one of the biggest heels in the company over the past few months. According to a new report, Mysterio's North American Championship win could lead to a significant change for his faction.

Dominik won the North American Championship from Wes Lee on the latest episode of NXT. His appearances on the brand alongside his teammates Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor have been instrumental in boosting the viewership of the Tuesday night show. Hence, the company might want to continue booking the heel stable on the white-and-gold brand.

As per a report by PWInsider, via WrestlePurists, the Stamford-based promotion's management was thrilled with The Judgment Day's appearances on the developmental brand. Moreover, plans are in place for the group to feature consistently on NXT in the coming weeks.

"WWE is thrilled with [The] Judgment Day appearing on NXT, internally crediting it with helping raise the audience in recent weeks. Expect to see the NA [North American] belt on RAW. There are plans in place for at least the next month for The Judgment Day members to appear regularly on NXT."

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet here:

Screenshot of the tweet covering the report

Shawn Michaels discussed why main roster superstars like The Judgment Day are being featured on WWE's developmental brand

WWE is actively looking to book several main roster talents on NXT. Seth Rollins recently appeared on the show, putting his world title on the line against Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has also made waves on the white-and-gold brand.

The trend is seemingly set to continue as Dominik Mysterio will defend his North American Championship at The Great American Bash. He will face fellow main roster star Mustafa Ali on July 30, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels explained why main roster superstars recently featured on WWE's third brand.

"We bring that passion back to them. Once again, they're around a younger environment. They're around a place where enjoyment and fun, and passion are what it's all about here in NXT. NXT is where it's fresh, and it's new, and it's pure. It isn't all about the money and headlining premium live events or standing at WrestleMania because that's not gonna happen here at NXT."

Fans have loved Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor's appearances on NXT. Hence, WWE booking the faction to appear on the Tuesday night show could be a wise decision.

What do you think about the RAW faction's appearances on WWE's developmental brand? Let us know in the comments section below.