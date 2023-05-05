Dominik Mysterio was supposed to lose big match at Backlash; reason why WWE's plans changed - Reports

Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's most over heels today, but he doesn't have a match on the Backlash card this Saturday. The second-generation superstar was seemingly set to wrestle at the premium live event in Puerto Rico before the company changed its original plans.

Reports indicate WWE had a different idea for Bad Bunny's match at Backlash. He will face Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, but it was initially supposed to be a tag team match involving Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan was for Bad Bunny to team with Rey Mysterio against Priest and Dominik. However, the musician was said to have "felt comfortable" with his ability to wrestle a singles match, with WWE clearly feeling the same way.

The report stated that the original finish at Backlash was Bad Bunny pinning Dominik Mysterio.

While he won't be competing, it would be foolish to assume Dom Dom won't appear at Backlash. The Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will likely feature heavy interference from The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order.

Expect a lot of shenanigans involving the warring factions before the Puerto Rican rapper picks up a feel-good win.

What does Dominik Mysterio's WWE future look like beyond Backlash?

The younger Mysterio has a bright future. The evidence is how fans have been reacting to him on recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The crowd on this week's edition of the Monday night show was particularly loud and unpleasant to Dominik. The boos were deafening.

He will continue to get such reactions while heeling it up alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio could even win a title if The Judgment Day goes after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

There is no sign that Dom Dom will slow down as a heel, but he could switch back into a babyface down the line. If that happens, only one person can make him turn face. It's not Rey Mysterio.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will ever turn babyface again? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

