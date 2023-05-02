WWE Backlash 2023 match card and predictions after RAW

WWE Backlash 2023 is the company's first major event in Puerto Rico since it last hosted the New Year's Revolution event back in 2005. Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar was perhaps the most important match announced on the card.

The Premium Live Event will be hosted by Bad Bunny, who will add to the atmosphere. The rapper is also set to compete in a San Juan Street Fight against Judgment Day member Damian Priest at the event. WWE Backlash is lining up to be an amazing event for wrestling fans worldwide.

Take a look at the WWE Backlash match card and predictions for the Premium Live Event.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will go to war in WWE Backlash main event

Lesnar is Cody's first roadblock since WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes' decades-long journey would have come full circle with a victory against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania by doing what his father was unable to achieve in his wrestling career. However, Brock Lesnar's beating on RAW following WrestleMania only made matters worse, as the idea of an immediate rematch was likewise promptly dismissed.

Brock Lesnar appears to be the American Nightmare's first serious setback since returning to WWE; therefore, Rhodes must once again haul himself up that mountain. He needs to defeat some elite competitors before facing The Tribal Chief once again to re-establish himself in the eyes of the fans.

To create the impression that Rhodes is overcoming difficulty, Brock Lesnar defeating Rhodes is the most likely scenario. The only option to stop Rhodes from losing two straight pay-per-view matches is with a non-finish, as booking Rhodes to lose two consecutive matches would be ludicrous.

WWE must devise a method to make it a non-finish. Before they brawl for a no-contest, Brock Lesnar may inflict exorbitant punishment on Cody Rhodes.

Prediction: No contest.

#2. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & The Uso)

This match might steal the show.

Matt Riddle has been thrust into the middle of the Bloodline saga. Since Riddle had an ongoing feud with the faction a few months ago, it makes sense that Riddle would team up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to challenge The Bloodline. The conflict is set to offer the finest match of the entire event.

There will be no gold on the line; instead, it will be a six-man tag bout with enough seasoned skills to meet the stream. As WWE appears to be high on Soloa Sikaoa, expect the Bloodline to come out on top.

Prediction: The Bloodline

#3. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)

Bad Bunny is the hometown hero.

It's difficult to imagine Priest defeating the hometown favorite at WWE Backlash, as this will be all about showcasing Bad Bunny, as it should be when a star of his stature is willing to don the gloves and participate.

Given how popular Bad Bunny is among Puerto Rican fans, this match may elicit the greatest reaction of the evening. Expect plenty of chaos and, eventually, a big win for Bad Bunny in front of his loyal audience.

Prediction: Bad Bunny

#4. SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley may squash Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega, the sole Puerto Rican woman on the list, declared her intention to compete at WWE Backlash. Since she is of Latin descent, the Puerto Rican WWE fans watching this SmackDown Women's Championship match will give her a standing ovation. However, it is difficult to predict whether she will be able to dethrone Rhea Ripley. Ripley has just recently won the SmackDown Women's Title, so it is unlikely that she will lose this soon. Expect Ripley to crush her and convincingly retain the title.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley

#5. Seth Rollins vs Omos

This match doesn't make a lot of sense.

Seth Rollins gained a lot of momentum after defeating Logan Paul at WrestleMania, but only WWE can explain why he was put in a random encounter against Omos at WWE Backlash.

Nonetheless, Rollins and WWE's newest monster will have a good match, with Rollins finishing the behemoth with a series of Curb Stomps to continue his impressive winning streak.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

#6. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs IYO SKY

Bayley could cost IYO her title opportunity.

IYO SKY triumphed in a Triple Threat match on a recent RAW program to secure a chance at Bianca Belair's title. Her victory wasn't a major story, though; it was a displeased expression on Bayley. She was dissatisfied and unimpressed with Sky rather than thrilled.

This is possibly due to Bayley's belief that she should be fighting for the RAW Women's title and cannot bear the thought of an individual from her group perhaps ousting her. Sky will put up a fight against Belair but will fall short. Don't be surprised if Bayley has a hand in it as she begins to reveal her true colors at WWE Backlash.

Prediction: Bianca Belair

#7. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory for the US Championship

Who will come out on top?

Nothing beats the sound of the two Titans meeting in the center of the ring. The company appears to be leaning towards a showdown between the Titans at WWE Backlash. However, Theory found himself sandwiched between Reed and Lashley after it was announced that he would be defending his US title against both men in a triple threat.

Theory must choose his opportunities wisely if he is to launch a victorious onslaught against both of these massive brutes. Expect Bobby Lashley to get the pin, but Theory will take advantage of it by throwing him outside the ring, winning by pinfall, and escaping with the US Championship.

Prediction: Austin Theory

