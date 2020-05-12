Drew McIntyre.

WWE planted the seeds for many new storylines on this week's RAW. The company introduced the 'Brand to Brand invitation' program which would allow Superstars to appear on other brands. Drew McIntyre will face King Corbin on the next episode of RAW. owever, that may not be the WWE title match for the upcoming Backlash PPV.

Dave Meltzer speculated on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that McIntyre could defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley was put over really strong on RAW this week and the company did hint towards 'The All Mighty' going after a top World Title in the company during the show.

Alvarez agreed that Lashley vs. McIntyre could be the direction WWE is headed towards for the next PPV.

Meltzer: They really put Lashley over strong. I got the impression that from watching it that McIntyre and Lashley perhaps the next PPV match.

Alvarez: They are absolutely going that direction.

Drew McIntyre to face Bobby Lashley next for the WWE Championship?

Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo on RAW and later on in the night, MVP was shown trying to encourage Lashley to challenge top-tier Superstars rather than the likes of Carrillo.

Lashley is a veteran of the game who has been wrestling since 2005 and MVP felt that it wasn't right that talents from SmackDown challenged the WWE Champion while Bobby was making quick work of Humberto Carrillo.

MVP, Brendan Vink, and Shane Thorne lost to the team of R-Truth, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander. Lashley showed up after the match and attacked R-Truth. MVP delivered the final blow on Truth with a running kick to the head. The entire angle was built towards solidifying MVP as the manager of Lashley and he would now want his new client to be pushed into the WWE title scene on RAW.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have faced each other in singles competition during their time in TNA but the WWE has yet to explore a feud between the two Superstars.