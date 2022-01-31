Backstage update on Drew McIntyre’s health following Royal Rumble return - Reports

WWE Superstar and former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his return at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Drew was off WWE TV for close to four weeks nursing a neck injury. He was written off during the Day 1 premium live event when Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin attacked him backstage. Before this assault, The Scottish Warrior defeated Moss in a singles bout.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that although McIntyre made a comeback at the Rumble, he is still not fully healthy. Meltzer reported that while the former champion will be on WWE TV, he will not compete at live events until he is completely recovered.

"The Drew McIntyre return was kept a surprise," wrote Meltzer. "He was not fully ready as far as being healed up, but is expected to be on television going forward, but not wrestling on the road shows until being more healed up. He didn't seem to be impacted by the injury in this match, but before he took time off, even in his last match before the injury angle which was done to cover his neck injury, you really couldn't see a difference."

McIntyre attacked Moss and Corbin on Saturday, so it seems like he's determined to get revenge for the way they put him on the shelf in the first place.

Drew McIntyre entered the 2022 Royal Rumble at number 21

The Scottish Warrior looked to win his second Royal Rumble match when he entered the 2022 Men's Rumble at number 21. McIntyre lasted for a total of over 19 minutes in the bout, and he also eliminated his rivals, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

McIntyre was one of the final two competitors left in the Rumble match along with Brock Lesnar, the very man he eliminated from the battle royal back in 2020. The two stars duked it out in the ring, and the former champion threw everything he had at The Beast. In the end, Lesnar picked McIntyre up and promptly tossed him over the top rope to win the contest.

