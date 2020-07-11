Drew McIntyre likely to drop WWE Championship soon; details revealed

Does Drew McIntyre have backstage heat after WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year.

Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre realised his dream of becoming WWE Champion in April at WrestleMania. The Scot won the WWE Championship when he beat Brock Lesnar in under five minutes at the Showcase of Immortals. Since winning the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre has defended the coveted prize against a host of powerful competitors.

Moments after he won the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre beat The Big Show on the same PPV. After The Big Show, Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley stepped up to the WWE Champion but couldn't stop him. Drew McIntyre has been on a dream run and is everything one expects in a WWE Champion.

Plans for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship

It was reported earlier that WWE is planning to pit Drew McIntyre in a match against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Be that as may, according to WrestlingNews.co an idea was pitched backstage to have Drew McIntyre drop the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in that match.

After Orton wins the WWE Championship, the idea is to have him defend the Title against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, once the Rated-R Superstar has been cleared to compete. This move isn't due to McIntyre having backstage heat as the plan is to have The Viper drop the WWE Championship back to The Scottish Psychopath at a later stage when WWE is allowed to have a crowd back in attendance. That moment will be Drew McIntyre's true crowning moment.

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre has his next opponent in place in the form of Dolph Ziggler. The two are set to square off at WWE Extreme Rules in a stipulation of Dolph Ziggler's choosing. The Showoff shocked the WWE Universe when he made his return to WWE RAW, disrupting a segment when Drew McIntyre was addressing the WWE Universe.

This past week, adding to Drew McIntyre's worries, Ziggler brought in Heath Slater. Slater accused McIntyre of not caring about him after he won the WWE Championship and challenged him to a match. McIntyre quickly beat Slater, but Ziggler's plan backfired when the two teamed up on him and later shared a hug in the middle of the ring.