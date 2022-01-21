Former WWE Champion creates record by having 100 matches in 2021; Charlotte Flair comes second with 81 - Reports

Charlotte Flair had the most number of matches in 2021 for a female superstar at 81. Drew McIntyre competed in 100 matches last year, creating a record for the most matches by a WWE Superstar in 2021.

In 2020, Asuka competed in the most number of matches at 64. Incidentally, both Asuka and McIntyre suffered injuries in the following year indicating that more matches could be directly responsible for one getting injured.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Stefan Gorges compiled a list of the win-loss records of all WWE Superstars who competed in more than 10 matches in 2021. Drew McIntyre was the Iron Man winner of the year with 100 matches.

''Drew McIntyre was the 2021 Iron Man award winner, with 100 matches, well above second place Charlotte Flair with 81. He also continued the tradition of the Iron Man person getting a serious injury the next year. One would think with people doing half or less the number of matches as in a normal year that wouldn’t happen. But even the 2020 winner, Asuka, with only 64 matches, ended up with a serious injury the next year, so it’s just a jinxed thing,'' said Meltzer

Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre were the workhorses of 2021

2021 was a mixed year for Drew McIntyre as he did not reign supreme as WWE's top guy like he did in 2020. Though he started the year as WWE Champion, he soon lost to Bobby Lashley and could never regain the title. He is currently out with a neck injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, won the RAW Women's Championship last year. She swapped her with Becky Lynch after getting drafted to SmackDown. The Queen now holds the SmackDown Women's Title and will be taking part in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun