Drew McIntyre’s anger reportedly not aimed at major WWE star

The WWE Universe is buzzing over one of the most significant backstage stories to come out of a premium live event in some time. Drew McIntyre and other main roster superstars have had heat with a multi-time champion, but not the controversial name that many were claiming. Sources have just provided an update on an incident on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The Scottish Psychopath was said to be furious backstage at the 38th annual Royal Rumble on Sunday. McIntyre reportedly began venting his frustrations as soon as he got backstage after being eliminated by Damian Priest.

The veteran Superstar was upset over a certain wrestler who went into business for himself, allegedly more worried about getting over himself than the match. People backstage reportedly agreed with McIntyre, and he was eventually calmed down by family and co-workers. The former TNA World Champion left Lucas Oil Stadium before the main event ended.

The Archer of Infamy could be the culprit in this situation, but that still has not been reported by multiple sources. However, a person close to the situation has stated that McIntyre's anger is not directed at Logan Paul.

Fans had speculated on Paul being the WWE Superstar in question, but Fightful Select added that Drew was not upset with Logan, despite many people thinking that was the case.

Multiple talents reiterated that they also agreed with McIntyre, but still, no one would name the offending wrestler in question. However, one locker room source does believe this situation, in general, will be enough to get McIntyre's message out.

Drew was described earlier today as "still reeling" from what happened at the Rumble. It was revealed in this latest update that the former World Heavyweight Champion did not appear at WWE's after-party held in Indianapolis last night.

The Maverick was the subject of speculation surrounding McIntyre's frustrations due to the Rumble in-ring action that took place right before Drew's elimination. The original reports on McIntyre's backstage venting noted how his exit from the match seemed rushed and a big part of the problem.

Right before Priest eliminated McIntyre, Paul and LA Knight were battling nearby. Drew looked to try and eliminate eventual winner Jey Uso, but they collided with Paul and Knight, which led to Priest shoving McIntyre over the top rope. However, it was reiterated that McIntyre and others in WWE are not frustrated with the YouTube star.

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest backstage WWE update

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are reportedly scheduled to work another feud on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The Archer of Infamy is booked for a feud against The Scottish Warrior during WrestleMania season, according to previous reports from Daily Mail. It wasn't clear if this would be a brief feud, or if WWE would book Damian vs. Drew to happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sources noted that McIntyre seems down on the idea as he feels like he deserves a more prominent 'Mania program this year due to 2024 being the most successful one of his career. One person backstage described McIntyre vs. Priest as a "nothing match," but still did not confirm if this is planned for the actual WrestleMania Vegas card.

