Drew McIntyre's backstage role in Heath Slater's WWE RAW return revealed

Drew McIntyre is all about helping his friends and their careers backstage.

The WWE Champion may even have some freedom in choosing his title challengers.

Drew McIntyre.

Heath Slater returned to WWE programming on RAW this week to be involved in a one-off angle with former 3MB teammate Drew McIntyre.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about Slater's return and what happened behind the scenes that led to the segment and match.

Tom Colohue revealed that Drew McIntyre had reportedly tried to get feuds going with his former 3MB teammates Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal before he became the WWE Champion. Drew McIntyre's desire to feud with Jinder Mahal has already been well-documented, but he has also apparently lobbied for a storyline with Heath Slater.

Drew McIntyre is said to be someone who wants to help the careers of his friends, and his desire to work with Heath Slater is another notable instance. Tom noted that champions are often given the freedom to choose their challengers unless it's a big show wherein the WWE picks the opponent or if there is a title change in store.

Drew McIntyre also seems to have some say in his storylines - as speculated by Tom Colohue - who had the following to say on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"That's pretty much exactly what happened. All of Heath Slater's promo was the exact opposite of what had actually happened, and they scripted that knowing that was the case.

Drew McIntyre, as soon as he won the Championship and even beforehand, wanted to try and get feuds going with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal, and I've reported that with Jinder Mahal right here on this channel and this podcast. While it's not technically a favour to Drew, as in they are not really trying to help him along and he's just really trying to work with the friends and help their careers, this is one where he is able to support them. It's in a way they are able to keep storylines going because quite often, Champions do get to choose their challengers until they get to the big matches when the championships could change hands."

Health Slater ends his WWE chapter in an emotional segment with Drew McIntyre

Slater, who was one of the Superstars released from the company recently, showed up and demanded a match against the reigning WWE Champion. Slater cut a great promo in which he spoke about McIntyre holding him down before challenging the Scottish Psychopath to an impromptu match.

McIntyre picked up the win, and Dolph Ziggler ended up attacking Slater after the contest. The segment ended with McIntyre making the save and sharing an emotional hug with Slater.

Heath Slater is not expected to re-sign with WWE, and there are rumors that he could end up joining Impact Wrestling. You may want to keep an eye out for Impact's Slammiversary PPV on July 18th for the potential Impact Wrestling debut.