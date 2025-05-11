Drew McIntyre seriously injured at WWE Backlash 2025 - Reports

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was taken under medical supervision immediately after he was involved in a scary spot at Backlash 2025. The fatal-four-way bout for the United States Championship kicked off tonight’s PLE. The bout ended with chaos, as Jeff Cobb debuted as the newest Bloodline member and helped Jacob Fatu pin LA Knight to retain his title.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre were sent out after the Street King put a chokeslam on McIntyre through a table in the crowd near the stage area. Fans saw a major blunder, where it appears the Scottish Warrior had a crash landing as his head bounced off the concrete floor.

The Scotsman immediately pulled up his guard, signaling a legitimate injury, and medical officials ran down to check on him. Priest also stayed down, seemingly selling the spot and allowing the officials to check on the former WWE Champion.

Following the dangerous bump, PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre has seemingly sustained an injury and is being evaluated by WWE’s medical staff. More information will be uncovered in a few hours. Stay tuned to get updated on The Scottish Warrior's status.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish the best for former WWE Champion McIntyre and hope the injury isn’t serious but just a rough spot.

