Drew McIntyre & several other WWE stars made a game-changing request to officials backstage - Reports

Drew McIntyre is seemingly leading a charge with several other WWE superstars in making what could be considered a game-changing request for the entire roster after recent issues.That issue is with regard to theme songs. It's no secret that for a while now, WWE fans have been unhappy with the state of theme songs. For decades now, starting from the golden era of wrestling in the 1980s, theme songs have been a defining part of superstars' presentation. Often, from a single shattering of a glass to a car crash, theme songs are so recognizable that they are part and parcel of a superstar's rise in wrestling. That has seemingly been taken away, and for the most part, fans unanimously agree that the era of great theme songs has long gone. The issue is most prevalent in the Royal Rumble, when fans struggle to recognize many stars' theme songs except for a select few.With this issue in mind, WrestleVotes reported that Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and several other WWE stars have made it clear to management that they want to revert to older theme songs. It should be noted that this isn't a confirmation that Drew McIntyre is returning to the iconic &quot;Broken Dreams&quot; theme song from his first WWE run.It's entirely possible that McIntyre was simply using his backstage influence to push for a change that several other WWE stars want. Stephanie Vaquer went on the record to state that when she joined the main roster, she had to personally plead with Shawn Michaels to pull some strings and make sure that her theme song wasn't changed.As for Drew McIntyre himself, he has previously stated that he felt returning to his old music would be like using a crutch. In the case of the Scotsman, it's less about fans hating his current theme song and more about them loving &quot;Broken Dreams&quot; that much.