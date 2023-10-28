Potential early spoilers for 11/03 WWE SmackDown - John Cena segment, Championship weigh-in, etc

Early spoilers have been revealed for the November 3 edition of WWE SmackDown next week.

The promotion will be taping next week's edition of SmackDown tonight as well ahead of Crown Jewel next Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The premium live event is shaping up to be an exciting show, with Roman Reigns scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight.

Seth Rollins will also be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal 5-Way match at the premium live event next weekend. Logan Paul will also be making his return to the squared circle to battle Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

BWE (BoozerRasslin) has posted early spoilers for next Friday's edition of SmackDown. According to BWE, the following segment will be taking place on next week's edition of the blue brand:

LA Knight keeps his momentum heading into Crown Jewel Kevin Owens will battle Austin Theory in a singles match B-Fab of Hit Row "wants to talk" Karrion Kross will have another cameo/vignette John Cena and Solo Sikoa will have a segment ahead of their singles match at Crown Jewel Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh-in ahead of their United States Championship match Bianca Belair battles Bayley

WWE legend Dutch Mantell claims SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could return to the ring for a special occasion

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will not return to the ring until it is a special occasion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised SmackDown GM Nick Aldis as a talker and suggested that the company could hold off on having the 36-year-old compete in the ring until the right storyline comes along. Aldis has already started having issues with RAW GM Adam Pearce on WWE television.

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker." [40:25 - 41:00]

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will feature a contract signing between LA Knight and Roman Reigns ahead of their anticipated title match at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Knight can pull off the upset at the premium live event next weekend.

