Edge reportedly set to retire on WWE SmackDown in Toronto this week

Legendary WWE Superstar Edge will reportedly compete in his last match on SmackDown in Toronto this week.

The Rated-R Superstar was forced into retirement following a career-ending injury in 2011. However, he fought against adversity and made a miraculous return in January 2020. Edge is seemingly ready to hang his boots following an entertaining three-year run.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer discussed the plans for Edge at length and said that he would likely compete in his last match on SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar previously stated that he would retire at a show in Canada this year. His trainer has seemingly confirmed the report, which states:

"There's a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the [2023] summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge's trainer and has known Edge for 30 years, he basically said that this is Edge's last match. They certainly did not [build it up like that]. But that was interesting where he said it's probably – it's most likely Edge's last match." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Edge will lock horns with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown this week. The Rated-R Superstar demanded this bout as a way to thank The Celtic Warrior for motivating him into making his in-ring return.

Why does Edge want to retire at WWE SmackDown in Toronto?

Last year, Edge announced that he would retire in his home country, Canada. Dave Meltzer said it would be the final WWE show in Toronto for a while, allowing The Rated-R Superstar to retire on his terms.

The Hall of Famer reportedly thought that SummerSlam would be held in Canada, but that was not true. Hence, he may have decided to compete in his last WWE match on SmackDown this week. Meltzer reported the backstage details and said:

"I think the idea was that Edge thought that maybe SummerSlam was gonna be in Toronto and was hoping for that, and then that would be where he would retire. Because he wants to retire in Toronto, and this is the year he was talking about retiring, for real, the second retirement. This is the last Toronto show for a while, I mean, there'll be another one. So I don't know if this is the retirement, they're not billing it as such, but his trainer said that it's probably his last match." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Last week on SmackDown, Edge and Sheamus engaged in a touching segment where they credited each other for changing their professional wrestling careers. The Rated-R Superstar may be ready to wrestle for the final time and has possibly handpicked his last opponent in WWE.

