Edge and Randy Orton have been in a fierce rivalry since the Rated-R Superstar's return to in-ring performance back in January. The two WWE Superstars first locked horns in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. Edge was the one who walked out of the match victorious at that time.

The second time Randy Orton faced Edge was at WWE Backlash, where The Viper won the match. During the match against Orton at Backlash, Edge injured his triceps and has been out of action since June.

Will Edge face Randy Orton at WrestleMania?

In the past, many reports suggested that Edge would return before WrestleMania and finally face Randy Orton in a rubber match. Rumors also suggested that the two WWE Superstars would clash for the WWE Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

Now, WrestleVotes has reported that The Rated-R Superstar may not face Randy Orton at WrestleMania. The report says that the rumored opponent for Edge at WrestleMania will be The Fiend.

WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 16, 2020

"WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show."

Randy Orton is currently the WWE Champion and is set to defend his championship against the man he beat at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre. Since Edge's inury, Orton was pushed into a feud with Drew McIntyre and the two have been at each other's throats for the past three and a half months.

The Fiend has also made his intentions clear about the WWE Championship since his move to WWE RAW. The Fiend has made multiple appearances while Orton and McIntyre have been trying to settle their differences in the ring.

For more updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.