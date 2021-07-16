Everything needed to make John Cena return for a match against Roman Reigns has been worked out - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to face Edge this weekend at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and it is unlikely that Reigns will lose the Universal Championship. Rumors have suggested that John Cena will be returning to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

WWE has made no official announcement regarding a possible John Cena return and some sources have even suggested that the planned match could be in jeopardy given Cena's schedule.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that WWE has worked everything out with John Cena and he will most certainly make his return for a match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Speaking of Cena's upcoming show Peacemaker and WWE return, here's what Meltzer had to say:

''It’s Cena’s first weekly TV series as an actor (not including the game show host stuff) and debuts on HBO Max in December. Cena plays the superhero character lead, described as a douchey version of Captain America. At press time the belief was that everything necessary to make the match happen has been worked out.''

When will WWE announce John Cena vs Roman Reigns?

The report also mentioned that SummerSlam is at 40,000+ tickets out, which is a great number considering the main event of the show featuring John Cena and Roman Reigns hasn't even been teased yet.

It is likely that either John Cena will return on the SmackDown after Money in the Bank or a tease will be made about his upcoming return. Rumors suggest that Edge will move onto a feud with Seth Rollins after SummerSlam, indicating WWE had no intention of stretching the program between Edge and Reigns.

Are you excited for Cena vs Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

