WWE SummerSlam is less than three weeks away, and WWE is still unclear about how it is going to unravel the Biggest Party Of The Summer. There have been many reports regarding the event. The WWE has reportedly planned not to have the show emanate from the Performance Center.

It was also reported that WWE was looking to either have the show on a boat or a beach and try and have fans attend the show. Another report noted that the WWE SummerSlam would take place in an arena outside Florida.

Plans for WWE SummerSlam weekend

WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, has reported that WWE has something new planned for the shows after WWE SummerSlam.

WWE’s new plan is to restart LIVE programming beginning w/ the SmackDown prior to SummerSlam, continuing throughout the weekend w/ the PPV & into RAW. Fans are still TBD. 1 location for all. Not certain on exact location as of yet.



NXT TakeOver will still take place in Orlando. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2020

As of now, WWE has been pre-taping its shows. The company took this step when the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially feared that Florida might implement a lockdown, forcing WWE to shut shop. To tackle the possible lockdown, WWE had decided to tape its shows so that its fans wouldn't miss out on the entertainment.

WWE SummerSlam is shaping to be an exciting event. One would expect WWE to pull out all stops at one of its biggest PPVs. While not many matches have been confirmed for WWE SummerSlam, every show of WWE RAW and SmackDown unravels a new storyline.

Last week on WWE RAW, fans saw Randy Orton come out and challenge Drew McIntyre to a match at WWE SummerSlam. After The Scottish Psychopath agreed to the match, The Viper hit him with an RKO out of nowhere.

This week, we saw a match between MVP and Apollo Crews being confirmed. Also, on the show, McIntyre and Orton's feud was elevated to the next level after both WWE Superstars cut a gripping promo.

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, fans hope to see Braun Strowman make an appearance after The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss last week.