Female star reportedly done with wrestling following WWE release

WWE recently released more than 15 superstars from their contracts. Several major names from the women’s division were let go, including Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, and more.

Almost every superstar is expected to work outside the Stamford-based promotion following the latest round of talent releases. A recent report suggests a female performer is done with pro wrestling following her departure. The name in question is former NXT talent Dani Palmer.

The 27-year-old started her pro wrestling journey as part of the company's developmental brand in 2022. Palmer even had a short stint in the tag team division with Sol Ruca. She recently confirmed her release via her official Instagram handle.

According to Fightful, a source has claimed that Dani Palmer is probably done with professional wrestling following her release. She was an "athletic recruit" who felt that her athletic career had ended after her WWE exit.

The former WWE star shared an emotional post following her release

Dani Palmer shared an emotional farewell post on her official Instagram handle. She posted a picture with her real-life boyfriend, NXT’s Tank Ledger, and confirmed that she was no longer part of WWE. Palmer thanked the organization for an amazing three-year journey.

The upstart also hinted at ending her athletic career and going back to her business endeavors.

"Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life. The past three years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift, and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! God's been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back, and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support," Palmer wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Dani Palmer’s next endeavor is if she is stepping away from wrestling.

