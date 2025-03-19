Female WWE star missed RAW due to illness - Reports

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was broadcast live from Brussels, Belgium. The show featured John Cena's first appearance on television ever since he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto. It was reported that WWE announcer Alicia Taylor missed the show due to an illness and was replaced by Mike Rome at the last moment.

This week's episode of RAW was filled with incredible moments, including the confrontation between Cena and Cody, Jey Uso standing his ground against Gunther, and Penta eyeing the Intercontinental Championship. During the episode, the usual RAW announcer was replaced by Mike Rome. Fightful Select reported that the reason for this was an illness Alicia was dealing with.

It was also reported that Mike Rome was almost not able to make it to the show and that his involvement was a last-minute decision. Despite these issues, the show went on with an electric Brussels crowd roaring every time a superstar came out. Fans are very excited about the upcoming shows as a part of the Europe tour.

Major stars will appear on RAW next week

John Cena made his first appearance after turning heel at the Elimination Chamber on this week's episode of the red brand. He came out to a sea of fans booing him with the chants of Cena Sucks echoing around the arena. He also had a confrontation with Cody Rhodes on the show, which ended up in a heated conversation after which both stars walked out.

It was announced on this week's show that both John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof for next week's episode as well. Next week's RAW will air live from Glasgow, Scotland. The show will also have Jey Uso teaming up with a mystery partner to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Fans will be excited to see heel John Cena again next week under the same roof as The American Nightmare.

