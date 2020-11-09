Final rumored member to be joining team RAW's men's team at WWE Survivor Series revealed

One current WWE Superstar has made a good impression on Vince McMahon lately if this latest rumor turns out to be correct. It has been noted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that Riddle will be the final member of RAW's team at WWE Survivor Series.

It's being said that Riddle's match with Sheamus on Monday Night RAW left such an impression on Vince McMahon that not only did he receive the name change from Matt Riddle to just Riddle, but he will also get the final spot on the Red brand's team tonight on WWE RAW.

Riddle to join Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series

While plans could obviously change, this is the plan as of now. With the triple threat match between Riddle, Jeff Hardy, and Elias already being announced late Sunday night by WWE on Twitter, it seems that the King of Bros will be heading to WWE Survivor Series as the final member of the Red team to do battle against Friday Night SmackDown. So it seems like for better or worse, the feud between Hardy and Elias will probably be going forward.

So far Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Sheamus have been confirmed for the RAW men's Survivor Series team.