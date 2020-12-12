First-time-ever dream match reportedly planned for Roman Reigns for 2022 

There are still a few big PPVs yet to go, but we're slowly and steadily heading towards WWE's showcase event of the year, WrestleMania. As we had reported earlier via Dave Meltzer, Roman Reigns' backstage status for WrestleMania 37 has been met with surprising reactions.

The biggest rumor that has been circulating for several months has been with regards to The Rock's return for a WrestleMania 37 showdown against the reigning Universal Champion.

That match, however, might not happen at the upcoming 'Mania. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE creative team had been told that The Rock wouldn't be available this year.

Dwayne Johnson, however, has reportedly brought up the possibility of having the match with Roman Reigns in 2022. While it's still a long way to go, the decision on when to return for the dream match lies in The Rock's hands. It's safe to say that the possibility of the bout happening this year is pretty low.

Meltzer noted the following about the reported Roman Reigns vs. Rock match:

According to those very close to the situation, Johnson has brought up the possibility of doing a match with Reigns in 2022, but that's a long way away, and he'd be 49 by that time. Obviously, this is all up to him; he wants in this year tomorrow, or next month, and he's in. But on the creative side, they've been told he's a no go.

Roman Reigns has embarked on a memorable run as a heel on SmackDown. All roads seemed to have been leading up to a match against The Great One, and that would have been the ideal plan for WrestleMania 37, but several issues would prevent it from happening.

The potential absence of fans at WrestleMania 37 is the biggest concern as Vince McMahon will not give away the money match in an empty arena.

As you may have imagined, The Rock is also a very busy man, and all the chips would need to fall into place for him to make time in his schedule.

The Rock is very open to having the match, and he would also have no problems in losing to Roman Reigns. However, Roman Reigns vs. Rock deserves to go down in a packed stadium, and the plan for it to happen in 2022 is the best bet for all involved parties.