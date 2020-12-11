'Mind-boggling' reaction to Roman Reigns' backstage status for WrestleMania 37 revealed 

It's December, and the speculation about the WrestleMania 37 match card is already beginning to surface. WWE planning all the top WrestleMania angles well in advance has been a trend for several years.

2020, however, is not your typical year.

It's clear as daylight that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the wrestling business. Despite all that has happened, pro wrestling has continued to move on without the fans in attendance. However, how would that affect WWE's plans for the next WrestleMania PPV?

Dave Meltzer provided some updates on the current plans for WrestleMania 37 in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As of this writing, Meltzer revealed that there are 'no names in the book' to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. It was added that some people find it 'mind-boggling' that WWE has no WrestleMania plan in place for Roman Reigns as we are already in December.

In the past, WWE would begin leading up to the WrestleMania angles during this time. That hasn't been the case this year. Meltzer explained that there isn't any pressure for a creative direction for WrestleMania due to the changed PPV dynamics caused by the pandemic.

Meltzer noted the following:

Possible WrestleMania 37 opponents for Roman Reigns

When it comes to the possible names who could end up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Meltzer speculated that Drew McIntyre could be the frontrunner to get the lucrative match. McIntyre has teased the possibility of having another big showdown against Roman Reigns. It should also be noted that the WWE Champion is the most protected Superstar on the roster after the Universal Champion.

Daniel Bryan's name was also brought up, and the former WWE Champion was originally pitched to have a TLC program with Roman Reigns. The plans were changed, and Owens was instead pushed for the spot.

It's also worth noting that Big E's name has not been considered at all.

Meltzer explained the possibilities regarding Goldberg, who also called out Roman Reigns during a recent appearance on The Bump. Vince McMahon doesn't like Superstars hyping up a match that won't be delivered, and Goldberg and Reigns dropping teasers would hint towards the former WCW Champion being 'high on the list' of probable opponents.

The general feeling is that Daniel Bryan could have a solid program with Reigns, as the promos and match quality would be incredible. The best bet is for Bryan to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, before Goldberg returns for a first-time-ever dream match against The Tribal Chief.

There are several options on the table, but it is indeed quite mind-boggling that WWE has no planned WrestleMania direction for its biggest Superstar.

What do you guys think? Who should Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 37?