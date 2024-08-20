Former AEW star backstage at WWE SmackDown - Reports

A former AEW star was reportedly backstage during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The name in question is José García (FKA José the Assistant).

José joined the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion in 2021 and was best known for managing Andrade El Idolo and La Facción Ingobernable before getting released from the company earlier this year. Andrade left AEW towards the end of last year to return to WWE. Following José's departure, several fans speculated he might join the former United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, José the Assistant was backstage at a recent WWE show. In the report, Sean Ross Sapp noted that the former AEW star was spotted alongside Andrade arriving at the August 16 edition of SmackDown in Orlando.

Andrade's second WWE run has been a mixed bag so far

Andrade entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble at number four to mark his return to the global juggernaut. The 34-year-old spent over 20 minutes inside the squared circle before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed. Despite spending a decent amount of time inside the ring, Andrade had zero eliminations to his name.

The former NXT Champion was initially a part of the red brand, where he briefly feuded with The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma. He teamed up with Rey Mysterio to beat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Andrade was drafted to SmackDown during the 2024 Draft.

Following the Draft, Andrade won his first title since returning to the wrestling promotion. He defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion ahead of the latter's departure from the company.

Andrade did not feature much on the blue brand before Money in the Bank. However, he qualified for the ladder match at the premium live event. Despite failing to receive the contract, he was one of the standout performers.

After months of random in-ring performances, Andrade appears to have found a major feud for himself. The Speed Champion is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Carmelo Hayes, who recently cost him the Number 1 Contendership match for the United States Championship. The two former NXT Champions have squared off thrice so far, with Andrade winning two of the three contests.

