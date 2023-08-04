Former champion who has been out of action for over a year spotted in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE is set to host this year's SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and it seems like the company is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. In one of the most exciting news pieces of the day, Robert Roode, who has been out of action since last year, was spotted in the host city ahead of Saturday's premium live event.

The Glorious One was last seen on TV programming over a year back on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, he had to take a hiatus due to a neck injury and went under the knife for the same in September 2022.

While previous reports indicated that he is unlikely to return to action this year, PWInsider recently noted that Robert Roode was spotted in Detroit ahead of this Saturday's WWE SummerSlam.

Robert Roode is a multi-time champion in WWE. His last notable run came alongside Dolph Ziggler as the duo claimed both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

While his presence in Detroit could be for other purposes, fans will surely be hoping for The Glorious One to make an on-screen appearance of some sort.