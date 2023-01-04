Former Champion continues to tease his impending return to WWE

Free agency will likely play a significant role in companies like WWE and AEW throughout 2023.

We are merely hours away from Mercedes Varnado (the former Sasha Banks) making her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and it's clear that The Boss will be the first of many wrestlers to appear in different wrestling companies in 2023.

A journeyman who has popped up in several arenas over the past two years is Matt Cardona (the former Zack Ryder), who has wrestled for All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, NWA, GCW, and many more. But it seems that the former United States Champion might be looking to return to WWE RAW or SmackDown in 2023.

Matt Cardona has indicated that he might be returning to the company with a recent post on social media. Tweeting out:

"*Eyeball emoji*," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

While this tweet is seemingly tongue-in-cheek from Cardona, it's also worth mentioning that the corresponding tweet from WWE is strictly on the corporate side and that they're not in the market to hire new wrestlers in 2023.

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

While we don't know for sure if Matt Cardona is returning to the company, we can confirm with certainty that The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is returning from injury sooner rather than later.

Rhodes has been featured on Monday Night RAW for the past two weeks, once in an interview and the other time with a vignette that is seemingly the first chapter of his upcoming comeback story.

While most fans have predicted that Rhodes will return at the Royal Rumble, some are hopeful that he'll make a surprise return on an episode of RAW before the premium live event takes place.

When will we see Cody Rhodes back in the WWE ring? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's tweet? Do you think he could potentially pop up in the Royal Rumble later this month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

