Former champion fought sickness at recent WWE event - Reports

A former WWE champion fought through sickness at a recent event.

The name in question is Zelina Vega. The 32-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. The members of the heel group attacked her before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, as Bianca Belair approached Vega to join her team for the premium live event. They did the same to The OC's Michin.

The two female superstars returned the favor on the December 8 edition of SmackDown by attacking the faction members during the match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. They also took on the Kabuki Warriors the following week. The newly formed tag team put forth a great performance before outside assistance from Bayley and Dakota Kai helped the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions win the match.

The rivalry continued further as an 8-woman match was scheduled for the December 22 edition of the blue brand, which was pre-taped on December 15, along with that night's episode. The bout featured Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin against Damage CTRL.

According to recent reports, Zelina Vega had to fight through sickness on the December 15 show. The former Women's Tag Team Champion had to wrestle two matches that day. In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Vega was sick on December 15 but fought through the illness and worked both matches.

Zelina Vega opens up on her struggles transitioning from manager to WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega's big break in the company came about when she started managing former WWE Superstar Andrade "Cien" Almas in NXT. The two carried the momentum onto the main roster.

Andrade was later joined by Angel Garza, and Vega managed the newly formed team. However, regular fights between the two saw the manager end her association with both stars. Vega then started making regular in-ring appearances.

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, the former TNA Knockout reflected on her journey in the Stamford-based company:

I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Zelina Vega said.

