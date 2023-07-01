Former champion pulled from event before WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

The 2023 Money in the Bank event will take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, and WWE has sent a slew of superstars to conduct media appearances. However, that's not the case for former NXT star Zoey Stark as the plans have reportedly altered.

Following Stark's main roster call-up, she joined forces with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, helping her defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also defeated Natalya to punch her ticket for Money in the Bank on the June 5 edition of RAW.

It has come to the notice of fans and those in the industry that Zoey Stark has not been part of the media events that usually take place ahead of a major show. The RAW star was nowhere to be seen when the superstars emerged to talk to journalists. A new report regarding the matter has now come to the fore.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Stark was actually pulled from media events before Money in the Bank. This was done to put her on a WWE live event in Newcastle, England. The report states that she was actually slated for the MITB media on Friday but was pulled.

What happened at the WWE live show in Newcastle?

Becky Lynch and Piper Niven began the show with a singles match. The two faced each other for the first time since their RAW Women's Championship contest at Royal Rumble last year. The Man triumphed over the star at the end of the bout.

Lynch's night, however, did not finish there, as she quickly took on Zoey Stark following the win. Even though Becky was not at her best, she did not miss the chance to beat the emerging star.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has made a commendable debut on the main roster. At MITB, she will look to take her run on the main roster to the next level by winning the coveted briefcase.

