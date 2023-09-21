Former champion released from WWE - Reports

WWE embarked on a new journey last week as its merger with UFC was made official following Endeavor's takeover earlier this year. However, not every star will be a part of the new era, as talent cuts have already started to take place in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Mustafa Ali was the first name to depart the company. However, it was reported that the star was not released from his contract due to budget cuts but was more of a mutual agreement. A few minutes later, Emma revealed that she had departed the company.

Sean Rass Sapp of Fightful has reported that Rick Boogs was let go from WWE. The 35-year-old joined the company in 2017 and won the 24/7 Championship twice.

Boogs' most notable run came when he was part of a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura. He hasn't wrestled much on TV programming in the past few months, with his last singles match coming in May 2023.

