Former Champion reportedly not part of Draft 2023 as WWE expects him to be sidelined for the remainder of the year

With WWE Draft 2023 set to take place on the upcoming editions of SmackDown and RAW, many fans will be hoping to see the sidelined stars return to action. However, a new report has provided a disheartening update on Robert Roode's status.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been out of action for nearly a year. He last wrestled at a live event in June 2022, with his last televised match coming on SmackDown before WrestleMania 38. The 46-year-old was sidelined due to neck fusion surgery after that.

A recent report from Fightful Select noted that Roode is unlikely to return to action soon. The news source provided a follow-up on the situation, noting that WWE expects him to be sidelined for the remainder of the current year. The former NXT Champion is also unlikely to be drafted during the 2023 Draft.

Robert Roode was a part of the tag team division with Dolph Ziggler before getting sidelined. The duo won both RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships during their time together. They were involved in a feud with Omos and MVP before Roode's hiatus.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Robert Roode a speedy recovery and hope to see him return to action soon.

