Former champion's brand reportedly confirmed following WWE Draft 

During the WWE Draft this past month, multiple absent stars were still left without a show to perform on after they were not chosen for either brand. One of those superstars was Aliyah.

The 28-year-old has not been in the ring since September 2022, after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team titles to Damage CTRL on RAW.

Despite her absence, a recent report from PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingNews.co) revealed that she is seemingly part of the SmackDown roster, with her being internally listed as a babyface for the blue brand.

Although she originally lost her tag team championship last year due to injury, Aliyah has made it very clear on social media in recent months that she is ready to return to the ring.

Former WWE writer criticizes multiple draft picks

As well as stars from RAW and SmackDown swapping brands, various young performers from the company's third brand NXT were called up to the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the NXT call-ups will not have a great time on RAW or SmackDown.

"Unfortunately, that's gonna be the same fate. I'm telling you bro, as they're introducing these people that I've never seen before, I already can tell you where it's going. It's going the way of Damage CTRL; it's going the way of all the people they bring from NXT and never get over." [4:10 - 4:50] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

During the WWE Draft, RAW selected the former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, and JD McDonagh, while SmackDown selected the former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and the loud-mouth star Grayson Waller.

Which brand has the stronger roster after the Draft? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes