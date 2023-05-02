"Unfortunately, that's gonna be the same fate" - Vince Russo casts doubts over the future of NXT call-ups during the WWE Draft (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed some of the NXT call-ups during the Draft.

Over the two nights of the Draft, several NXT talents were called up to the main roster. This was a game changer for WWE as so many superstars, including some current champions from the development brand, were called on to the blue and red brands. The rosters will be effective from the RAW after Backlash.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that none of the NXT call-ups intrigued him.

"I don't watch NXT I can tell you this, of all the NXT people drafted, as a guy that never watched NXT, not one of them caught my eye. They looked like wrestlers, they looked like Johnny Gargano, they looked like Candice LeRae."

He stated that WWE would once again squander the opportunity to get new talent over, as they had with the likes of Damage CTRL, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

"Unfortunately, that's gonna be the same fate. I'm telling you bro, as they're introducing these people that I've never seen before, I already can tell you where it's going. It's going the way of Damage CTRL; it's going the way of all the people they bring from NXT and never get over." [From 4:10 - 4:50]

Which NXT stars were picked up during the WWE Draft?

Some of the biggest announcements for the developmental brand from last Friday night were Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn moving to SmackDown and Indi Hartwell moving to RAW.

Later on SmackDown Lowdown, WWE also announced that Zoey Stark, J.D. McDonagh, and Apollo Crews would be heading to the red brand while Von Wagner would be a free agent.

This week, several NXT stars followed suit and got the coveted main roster call-up. Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, and Grayson Waller were drafted to SmackDown, while Katana Chase & Kayden Carter, Odessey Jones, and Indus Sher were called up to RAW.

