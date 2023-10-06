Former champion's injury impacted plans for Jey Uso – Reports

Jey Uso made his return to WWE RAW a few weeks ago. Since his return, Jey has been confronted by former foes and possible allies. One faction that wanted him to join them was The Judgment Day. However, Jey rejecting them was supposed to culminate in a match against Damian Priest on WWE RAW. The match didn't happen as the former United States Champion was injured at a live event.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley returned after a three-week hiatus. She confronted Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for not having 'things together' when she was out injured. While The Judgment Day was discussing its next steps, Jey Uso stepped out to cut them off.

Initial plans for Jey this week were to have him face Damian Priest in a one-on-one match. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Priest was injured at a live event that resulted in the match being called off.

"Priest was injured in the 9/30 San Francisco house show in a street fight match with Rhodes. Or at least that appears to be the case, since he wasn’t medically cleared for RAW and was kept out of all brawling action even though he was there. During the day, on 10/2, they stopped advertising his match with Jey Uso scheduled for the show."

Has Jey Uso won the Tag Team Championship without Jimmy Uso?

Jey Uso is an eight-time Tag Team Champion. He, along with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, have the record for the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE. Jey has rarely tagged with anyone except for his brother and has never won the gold with anyone else.

This weekend, Jey and Cody Rhodes will team up to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Jey and Rhodes formed an unlikely alliance when the American Nightmare pulled a few strings and got Jey a spot on RAW. Since then, Rhodes and Zayn have been Jey's only friends on the red brand.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.