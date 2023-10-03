Former champion set to return following WWE Fastlane - Reports

For wrestling fans online, there seems to be something brewing as the creative team has been teasing for months that a particular WWE Superstar will return soon.

At this point, news broke that Johnny Gargano is expected to return following Fastlane, per BWE. The truth is, though, that it probably could just happen at the show, albeit it makes the most sense for Johnny Wrestling to get involved with what Tommaso Ciampa is up to.

Ciampa's consistent "search" for his missing friend and rival from the past had a lot of people talking and genuinely invested in, in some fashion.

Johnny Gargano is reportedly set to make a WWE return soon!

Being one of the most beloved WWE Superstars to a large number of online fans, Johnny Gargano's inevitable return could be explosive whenever that happens. Meanwhile, Ciampa is gunning for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Johnny Gargano recounts working for a prison crowd before signing with WWE

In the independent circuit, Johnny Wrestling worked for a few prisons, as revealed by the former NXT Champion while doing an interview for Beat of Sports:

"I [wrestled in] an actual prison. Before my time in WWE, I was an independent wrestler, so I would wrestle on a bunch of random shows here and there. They had a show booked in a prison. I’ve wrestled multiple times in prisons, which is a wild crowd. Wild environment. They ran a wrestling show in the middle of the yard where they had all their activities and stuff like that. 'Hey, come watch a wrestling show,' and we wrestled in a prison. It was wild," said Gargano. [H/T: Fightful]

Since joining the Stamford-based promotion, Johnny Gargano had a star-making run in NXT between 2015 to late 2021. However, his main roster time has not translated well after returning to the company in August 2022. That is the case for both he and his wife Candice LeRae on RAW.

