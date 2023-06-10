Former Champion set to return from hiatus and confront Asuka on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The WWE SmackDown roster is set to be bolstered by a former champion's return after a brief hiatus. A new report indicated that Charlotte Flair could make her return to TV programming to confront Asuka on the blue brand.

The Queen has been out of action since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Asuka recently captured the RAW Women's Championship after securing a victory over Bianca Belair at Night of Champions.

WWE is set to host a Women's Championship Presentation for The Empress of Tomorrow tonight, which will most likely see the Japanese star being handed out a new title. According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Charlotte Flair could make her return during the segment to confront the newly crowned champion.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



- Time is still running out for AJ Styles

- Asuka may be getting a new title but that doesn’t make her the Queen

- Butch and Escobar hope to climb the ladder

Notes ahead of tonight's #Smackdown - Time is still running out for AJ Styles- Asuka may be getting a new title but that doesn't make her the Queen- Butch and Escobar hope to climb the ladder- Jey Uso makes a decision that causes a family feud ahead of Money in the Bank

Triple H and Co. have recently been handing out fresh title designs to the current champions. Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was presented with a gold version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while Seth Rollins was crowned the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Asuka and Rhea Ripley have been holding different brand's women titles on their show since the Draft 2023. However, both are reportedly set to receive new championships which will be independent of the show name.

