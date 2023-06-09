New World Championship belts could debut on WWE SmackDown tonight - Reports

It has been a season of new belts in Titanland recently, and two more belt designs might debut on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

After the reveal of a new World Heavyweight Championship in May, the company also introduced the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might not be the only stars receiving new championship belts.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the company could debut the new Women's Word Titles as soon as tonight's SmackDown.

"The New Gold hearing could be tonight. Likely to be the New Women's Titles," stated Xero News.

"Rousey/Bazler vs Alba/Isla in a Unification Match has been discussed internally. Gauntlet for #1 contenders for Ko/Sami is incoming likely for SD titles. New Gold Incoming. Flair is due to return maybe as early as tonight."

If true, this is definitely a good direction considering Asuka is on WWE SmackDown as the RAW Women's Champion, while Rhea Ripley is a RAW Superstar with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature more Bloodline drama

After betraying Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso confronted his cousin and demanded respect in the group. However, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa had different intentions.

The Bloodline story segment in-specific from last weeks episode was watched by an insane 2,900,000 to 3,000,000 viewers. Highest quarter hour for WWE in years at minimum.

Solo went on to hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike as Jey Uso stood in shock. Fans are unclear about The Right Hand Man's thinking about the current scene in The Bloodline.

Thankfully, Paul Heyman appeared on RAW, announcing that Jey Uso will clear his side on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. Hopefully, Fans will get some clarity about where Jey stands in the middle of The Bloodline's internal conflicts.

While Jey appears to have Jimmy's back right now, we can never be sure. He could also surprise the fans by joining The Tribal Chief or even just leaving the scene, as he believes that the family should work together.

All answers will be given tonight, as The Right Hand Man finally discusses his opinion on the situation. If you're wondering which Bloodline member should finally dethrone Roman Reigns, you can click right here.

