Which Bloodline member has the highest chance of dethroning Roman Reigns?

The Bloodline has been the focal point of WWE over the last few years, with Roman Reigns as the corrupt leader of the faction. However, his position in the stable could be compromised soon.

Fans were left in shock after Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. After the events of the SmackDown episode that followed, fans are unsure what's next for The Bloodline. The leadership of the faction could seemingly change in the coming weeks, but it is unclear who will become the new Tribal Chief or if the group will fold altogether.

Jimmy Uso will now seemingly lead a rebellion against The Head of The Table. However, he also mentioned that he doesn't want to become the new Tribal Chief and only wants respect in the group.

That leaves us with Jey and Solo. While Jey Uso has had his differences with Reigns, Solo Sikoa is yet to go against his cousin. Solo may look like the strongest threat to the over 1000-day title reign, but a better story could be told with Jey Uso as the man to become the new Undisputed Champion.

Roman Reigns' title reign began with a memorable rivalry against Jey Uso, and the tale would be complete if the same rivalry concludes the reign and The Right Hand Man dethrones The Tribal Chief. Considering the in-ring experience Jey has had with Roman, he might have the best chance of dethroning his cousin.

These are just speculations, and the truth will reveal itself with time.

What could be next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Triple H has always managed to surprise fans with the twists and turns during the whole Bloodline arc. While most fans expect complete rebellion, the company could surprise us again by delivering something unexpected.

🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 @TheBastardNoah Imagine if wwe wanted to make a movie about the bloodline and these segments was part of it Imagine if wwe wanted to make a movie about the bloodline and these segments was part of it https://t.co/vFGwdJXI0X

Solo Sikoa should realistically betray Roman Reigns and join the twins in their rebellion. However, to make things interesting, the WWE product could feature The Street Champion maintaining his side as a loyal Enforcer for The Tribal Chief.

Once The Usos are taken care of, Solo and Roman could continue as a single unit for a considerable period until the much-awaited betrayal finally happens sometime after SummerSlam. If The Bloodline story is to continue long-term, the company will have to find a suitable challenger for The Head of The Table's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Someone like AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, or Sheamus could fill the shoes perfectly.

