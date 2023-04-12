WWE legend must finally return after 327 days to fight Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have ruled the landscape of WWE for about three years. While The Usos lost their titles at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief continues his reign as the Undisputed Champion.

At this year's Showcase of The Immortals, Cody Rhodes aimed to finish 'The Story' by becoming the new WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Roman Reigns used the help of his cousins to retain his title. Fans now wonder who could finally end his monumental reign.

Roman's next challenger could realistically be none other than The Legend Killer himself, Randy Orton. The Apex Predator last appeared on-screen back in May 2022, when he suffered a serious back injury at the hands of The Bloodline. Considering how his current injury has kept him out of action for about a year, Orton will surely be back for revenge.

All the pieces fit into place, as Randy Orton really needs revenge. While his return date isn't confirmed, once The Viper is back, he could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Champion.

Several WWE Legends have already failed to dethrone Roman Reigns

Reigning as the Undisputed Champion for almost 1000 days is no easy task, but The Tribal Chief has proven all the doubters wrong by accomplishing the feat. During his reign, Roman faced and conquered several legends.

At WrestleMania 37, two absolute legends Edge and Daniel Bryan faced The Head of The Table for the Universal Championship. However, Reigns stacked his opponents for the three counts, winning the match to retain his title. Something similar happened at SummerSlam 2021 when John Cena returned to challenge the Universal Champion. Unfortunately, The Leader of The Cenation came up short as well.

The biggest challenge to Roman Reigns' reign came at WrestleMania 38, where Brock Lesnar reignited the long-term rivalry. Last year, Lesnar and Reigns battled for both World Titles in the main event of 'Mania to crown an Undisputed Champion. The Tribal Chief proved his worth yet again and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Now that even Cody Rhodes failed at WrestleMania 39, Randy Orton seems to be the perfect choice to face the champion. However, there are several other stars capable of challenging The Head of The Table.

Here are 5 stars who could dethrone The Tribal Chief after Cody Rhodes failed at WrestleMania 39.

