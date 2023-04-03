5 stars who could dethrone Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes failed at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 ended with a huge surprise for most fans as Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed World Championship.

The American Nightmare made a monumental comeback to the company at last year's Show of Shows and went on to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Considering the momentum he possessed, fans expected Cody Rhodes to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. However, the company made sure to thrill everyone, and fans will now tune in to future shows to know what's next for The Head of The Table.

Here are five stars who could finally go on to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#5. Jey Uso

Makes me believe Jey Uso is taking the Undisputed Titles from Roman Reigns at Roman retains… #WrestleMania Makes me believe Jey Uso is taking the Undisputed Titles from Roman Reigns at #SummerSlam . Just makes the most chronicle sense storytelling wise, 3 years in the making. Roman retains… #WrestleMania Makes me believe Jey Uso is taking the Undisputed Titles from Roman Reigns at #SummerSlam. Just makes the most chronicle sense storytelling wise, 3 years in the making. https://t.co/ykIfEGWMr2

Roman Reigns' monumental title reign featured a rivalry with Jey Uso in the early days that is remembered to this date as one of the company's best works.

Over the years, stars like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes have reminded The Right Hand Man that he needs to betray his cousin and become the world champion.

Now that The Usos are no longer Undisputed Tag Team Champions, it might be the perfect time to rekindle the rivalry between the cousins where Jey Uso could finally end the long title reign.

#4. The Rock could return after WWE WrestleMania 39

#WWE #WrestleMania #TheRock The Rock teases returning to WWE to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Rock teases returning to WWE to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. #WWE #WrestleMania #TheRock https://t.co/nZK68qoDE1

The Rock going up against his cousin Roman Reigns is a dream match fans have wanted for years.

The WWE Universe expected The Great One to return at Royal Rumble 2023 to start building towards the dream match for WrestleMania 39, but Cody Rhodes was the one to win the Men's Royal Rumble.

However, The Rock could certainly make a comeback at this year's SummerSlam or even during the Road to WrestleMania 40 to finally challenge and dethrone Roman Reigns.

#3. Cody Rhodes' formal rival Seth Rollins

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Seth Rollins says he wants a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. Would you prefer that to Reigns vs. The Rock? Seth Rollins says he wants a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. Would you prefer that to Reigns vs. The Rock? https://t.co/tedQZsuktH

Seth Rollins has had a great history with Roman Reigns since the two used to be members of The Shield during their early days. The two have had several rivalries, with their last match against each other occurring at Royal Rumble 2022.

The Visionary also has great momentum as he defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

One fact fans need to know is that The Head of The Table has never defeated Seth Rollins in a world title match. If that trend continues in the future, The Visionary could certainly rekindle his rivalry with the former Shield stablemate and go on to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#2. Gunther

#WrestleMania GUNTHER IS THE PERFECT CHOICE TO DETHRONE ROMAN REIGNS imo GUNTHER IS THE PERFECT CHOICE TO DETHRONE ROMAN REIGNS imo#WrestleMania https://t.co/a0PBXDOMIn

Gunther has arguably been the most dominant force in WWE during the last year. He has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 296 days and doesn't seem to lose the title anytime soon.

After winning his match at WWE WrestleMania 39 against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, he could go on to have a long reign that could possibly end around Survivor Series 2023. He could then go on to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Even if he loses his title sooner, he could turn babyface and finally go on to end Roman Reigns' reign.

#1. Sheamus could go on to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion

4x World Champion

2x US champion (3 soon)

5x tag team champion

King of the ring winner

MITB winner

Royal Rumble Winner

One of only three people to have won KOTR, RR and MITB



Future Hall of famer and legend for sure, need him to win the ic Title so he gets grand slam Sheamus4x World Champion2x US champion (3 soon)5x tag team champion King of the ring winnerMITB winnerRoyal Rumble WinnerOne of only three people to have won KOTR, RR and MITBFuture Hall of famer and legend for sure, need him to win the ic Title so he gets grand slam https://t.co/7q1XM0bBmT

This pick might come as a surprise to some fans, but it is truly justified. Sheamus has been one of the best workers in the company for the last few years, performing in spectacular bouts with the likes of Gunther and Drew McIntyre. The three also delivered a mind-blowing triple-threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

He has certainly proven his worth over the last year and certainly deserves a world title. It has been years since he last held the world title, and it may be the right time to make him the top star.

Who do you think will finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion after Cody Rhodes failed at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

