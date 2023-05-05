Former Intercontinental Champion set to quit WWE despite management being impressed with his work ethic backstage - Reports

In WWE, it's not uncommon for wrestlers to come and go from the company. However, when a top name like Drew McIntyre is rumored to be leaving, it's sure to come as a shock to fans. Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that McIntyre is working with the idea that he could be finishing up with WWE soon.

As per the ongoing speculation, McIntyre's potential departure from the company could be due to a disagreement on pay. While the company has not officially announced that McIntyre is leaving, the fact that he has not negotiated a new contract suggests that there may be some behind-the-scenes tension between the wrestler and the company.

The former IC Champion had reportedly impressed management with his work ethic and in-ring performances, as per PWInsider. He has been a model employee, showing up early to events and going above and beyond in his matches. This makes his pending exit more surprising. Here is what Dave Meltzer stated:

''Because McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up, he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave.''

Drew McIntyre's WWE exit would be a loss for the company

If McIntyre were to leave the company, it would be a major loss for the company. He has become one of the top names in the industry in recent years, winning the WWE Championship twice and establishing himself as a main-event player. He essentially carried the company during the ThunderDome era.

If he does leave, it would be interesting to see McIntyre finish off his time by challenging for the new World Championship. He has been a top contender for the title in the past and has put on some incredible matches with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. A program for the title would be a fitting end to his time with the company, allowing him to showcase his skills one last time before moving on to new opportunities.

