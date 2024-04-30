Former Universal Champion, who has been out of action for a year, in town for RAW ahead of WWE Draft - Reports

Night Two of WWE Draft 2024 will take place on RAW tonight, and it seems like the company has a few surprises up its sleeve. According to a recent report, Braun Strowman is in town for tonight's show.

The Monster Among Men has been on the sidelines due to an injury that required surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. He was last seen in action on May 1, 2023, when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Chad Gable and Otis.

Strowman has been teasing a return for the last few weeks, and it looks like it could finally happen on WWE RAW tonight. According to PWInisder Elite, the former Universal Champion is in Kansas City ahead of the Night Two of the ongoing Draft.

Braun Strowman was seen in incredible shape ahead of his imminent return. The Monster Among Men was drafted to RAW during the 2023 Draft. However, he did not compete much on the show, as he suffered an injury shortly after moving over to the red brand.

Strowman was teaming up with Ricochet before his injury, and it is possible that the two could be paired up once again.

