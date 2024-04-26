Braun Strowman shows off insane physique ahead of confirmed WWE return

It's that time of the year when WWE reinforces its active roster with the returns of many absent faces after WrestleMania, with Braun Strowman among them. Strowman is also gearing up for a long-awaited comeback and he looks incredibly jacked at the moment!

The Monster Among Men underwent neck fusion surgery and has been away from the ring for a long time. Braun returned to WWE in 2022 and has spent the majority of his stint on the sidelines.

The former Universal Champion, however, is all set to be involved in the upcoming WWE Draft. Strowman was recently revealed to be a part of Monday Night RAW's pool, which will be eligible for the Draft on next week's episode.

Ahead of his return, Braun is seemingly spending extra hours in the gym. The 40-year-old WWE star is in great shape and showed off his physique on Instagram, as you can view below:

He might be in the best shape of his life!

He may have made fans wait, but Braun Strowman is making sure it will all be worth it when he reappears on WWE TV soon.

Could Braun Strowman be a part of the rumored Uncle Howdy storyline?

For someone who has not wrestled for an extended period, Strowman will be back on TV as a relatively fresh character.

In several interviews during his hiatus, Strowman mentioned his desire to pay homage to Bray Wyatt and win titles and accolades for the late great superstar's children.

Strowman will continue remembering Windham Rotunda whenever he performs in the WWE, but could it be as a member of Uncle Howdy's rumored new faction?

WWE has dropped multiple hints about the masked character's return, and speculation is that Bo Dallas, who played the character in the past, will not be back alone.

While there have been no updates or teasers about Braun Strowman's inclusion in the alleged storyline yet, the WWE giant's history with Bray Wyatt makes it a no-brainer for him to influence the angle.

Even if that doesn't happen, Strowman is a certified former world champion who will offer great value to the company.

