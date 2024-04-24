Major update on Braun Strowman's WWE return

There has been a major update on Braun Strowman's status with WWE and when the former Universal Champion will be returning to the squared circle.

The Monster of All Monsters has been out of action since last May and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. It was revealed today that the absent star will be a part of the draft pool on next Monday's edition of RAW.

The WWE Draft will begin this Friday night on SmackDown. Braun Strowman can be seen in the top left corner next to Johnny Gargano in the superstars eligible to be selected next Monday night.

Strowman was part of a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet when he went down with the injury. The One and Only will be a part of the draft pool this Friday night on SmackDown.

Braun Strowman wants to see WWE RAW star become champion

WWE star Braun Strowman has recently shared that he would like to see Chad Gable capture a major title someday.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman praised Gable as a performer and noted he was a great person as well. Gable has turned heel on RAW and unleashed a brutal attack on Sami Zayn after failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship from him earlier this month.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're going to say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all of the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it," said Strowman. [From 04:36 - 05:06]

You can check out Strowman's comments in the video below:

Ricochet has made it known that he misses Strowman as his tag team partner. Only time will tell if the tag team will be reunited following this year's WWE Draft.

