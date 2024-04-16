Braun Strowman shares major injury update ahead of WWE RAW

WWE star Braun Strowman has shared a major update during his hiatus from the company. The veteran underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year but still has not returned to the ring.

The Monster of All Monsters has not competed in a match since May 2023. He was in a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet when he went down with the injury. The former Universal Champion took to his Instagram story today to share an update for wrestling fans.

He shared an image of himself with his fingers crossed. There is a disc titled "Rayus Radiology" and the word "cervical" can be seen as well. Although Strowman did not provide any more information, it appears he will have some big news to share when the time is right.

Strowman shares an update on Instagram.

Braun Strowman shares his thoughts on a controversial star's return to WWE

Braun Strowman has revealed his thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE after his time in All Elite Wrestling came to an end last year. CM Punk was fired by AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023 and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. However, he sustained a torn triceps during the match and is out of action with the injury. He is involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre that has become very personal on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last December. Strowman was asked about Punk's return to the company. The veteran noted that Punk was doing his job and bringing viewers to the product:

"He's doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product nad butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else," he said. [From 03:53 - 04:07]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Braun Strowman has developed a connection with fans over the years as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him when he returns down the line.

