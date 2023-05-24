Former women's champion reportedly replaced ahead of WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the 2023 Royal Rumble event in January. At the show, she came up short against Bianca Belair in her quest to become RAW Women's Champion.

Bliss was expected to make her return to WWE as part of the company's trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend. She was seemingly set to attend PR events ahead of the Night of Champions show in Jeddah.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Just wanted to say Hi & love y’all. 🖤 Just wanted to say Hi & love y’all. 🖤

However, a recent report by BWE via WrestlingNews has suggested that Alexa Bliss has now been replaced and isn't expected to make the trip for Night of Champions. Instead, some of the names who will be booked for the tour are LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and The Street Profits.

WWE is set to take several stars over to the Middle East who are not currently booked for the show. This has led to the speculation that the company could add more matches to the show's card.

Alexa Bliss is on hiatus from WWE at the moment

Alexa Bliss doesn't appear to be injured at the moment. Hence, it's unclear why she has been away for more than four months. During her ongoing hiatus, the former women's champion underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma. But she has now recovered and is seemingly ready for an in-ring comeback.

Bliss went undrafted as part of the recent Draft, which means that when she returns, she can select which brand she wants to join.

Bliss was linked to Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy late last year and ahead of the Royal Rumble event. However, it's unclear if this story will continue when she finally makes her return.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will return and pick up where she left off with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

