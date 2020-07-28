Former Women's Champion returning to RAW (Spoiler)

As revealed on PWInsider Elite, Nia Jax will return on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Nia Jax last appeared on the June 15th episode of RAW, in which she faced Asuka in a RAW Women's title match.

The match wasn't short on controversy as Nia Jax shoved referee John Cone down to the mat after he refused to start a pinfall count as Asuka's foot was under the rope.

John Cone got up, and Nia Jax continued to argue with him. The Empress of Tomorrow would take advantage of the distraction to roll up Jax and pick up the win. It also seemed like Cone may have issued a fast count in retaliation to Jax's outburst.

WWE put out a statement following the match. The company confirmed that the conduct of Nia Jax and John Cone was being reviewed.

Here is what the WWE noted in the statement:

WWE is reviewing the conduct of Nia Jax and referee John Cone in the aftermath of the Raw Women's Title Match this past Monday, WWE.com has learned. At the match's conclusion, Jax shoved Cone to the mat for refusing to count a pin while Asuka's foot was under the rope. As Cone went to signal for a disqualification, Asuka rolled up Jax, and Cone appeared to issue a fast three-count, awarding the victory to Asuka.

John Cone would explain his side of the story in a backstage exclusive released later on YouTube:

The possible SummerSlam direction for the RAW Women's title

Nia Jax's return comes at a time when WWE is preparing for SummerSlam. Asuka will face Sasha Banks in a RAW Women's Championship match on RAW. The title can change hands via pinfall, submission, DQ, and even a count-out.

The biggest question in the fans' minds is with regards to Asuka's SummerSlam opponent, that is, of course, if she holds onto the title after her match against Sasha Banks

Asuka has stated that she would like to defend the title against Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess is reportedly leaving WWE soon, but will WWE let the Kabuki Warriors face each other in a match at the biggest PPV of the Summer?

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are also in line for potential title shots, and we should get a conclusive answer of WWE's plans for the women's title on the next episode of RAW.