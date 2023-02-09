Former World Champion will no longer be appearing on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE RAW and SmackDown are on the Road to WrestleMania, with the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event being its final stop ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals. According to a recent report, the former World Champion JBL will no longer be appearing on the company's weekly programming.

In 2004, John Bradshaw Layfield became one of the biggest heels in the company when his alliance with Farooq ended, and he began his singles journey on SmackDown. He won the WWE Championship and had one of the longest reigns on the brand as the champion.

Lately, he was seen making appearances on WWE RAW before ending his alliance with Baron Corbin this past Monday. According to a report from PWInsider, JBL will not be seen on WWE programming going forward.

It looks like his run as Corbin's manager has ended for the foreseeable future.

Last Monday, Bradshaw ended his partnership with Baron Corbin after his multiple losses on the red brand. In the end, JBL called the former United States Champion a turd before leaving him.

JBL was behind Baron Corbin's move from SmackDown to WWE RAW

Last year, Baron Corbin was at his lowest after losing several high-profile rivalries to Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, and Pat McAfee on the blue brand. Later, he was seen getting picked up by JBL and was written off for several weeks.

The two superstars reappeared on WWE programming, and JBL became Lone Wolf's manager. Bradshaw also got Corbin moved to RAW, and Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown.

Initially, Corbin won several matches against former rivals and champions on the red brand with the help of JBL. However, Corbin began to lose matches even with Bradshaw's assistance.

Two weeks ago, Corbin lost a qualifying match to Johnny Gargano for Elimination Chamber. Last Monday, Lone Wolf lost to Dexter Lumis, which made JBL end his alliance with Baron Corbin on WWE RAW.

