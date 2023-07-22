Former WWE Champion who has been out of action for over a year present backstage on SmackDown - Reports

WWE SmackDown is set to be live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and there is a possibility that the sold-out live crowd could witness a spectacular return. According to a new report, Big E was seen entering the show's taping.

The Powerhouse of Positivity has been on the sidelines for over a year after suffering a career-altering neck injury during his match on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion is allegedly all healed up now, and he himself provided an update on his health recently.

There have been multiple reports about his return in the past, but so far, nothing has come out of them. However, PWInsider recently revealed that Big E was seen entering tonight's SmackDown taping in Orlando, Florida, a few hours back. It's still unclear if the star will make his return to the show or if he's just there for other backstage work.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- PWInsider Big E was seen entering tonight's Smackdown taping about an hour or so ago in Orlando, Florida.- PWInsider pic.twitter.com/GXX3RHoPYC

Big E is one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his return. His last match took place on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he and Kofi Kingston teamed up to take on Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

The powerhouse landed on his neck during a belly-to-belly suplex and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. He has been out of action ever since.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars