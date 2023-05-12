Former WWE Champion allegedly being given preferential treatment by the company over other top superstars like Finn Balor - Reports

WWE has a roster full of talented superstars, however, the same rules don't apply to everyone.

As per reports, Brock Lesnar is allowed to do whatever he wants, which includes bleeding during a match, as he did at Backlash against Cody Rhodes. While other superstars are stitched up immediately after getting busted open, Lesnar gets preferential treatment.

It is worth noting that not all bloodshed in wrestling is the result of unforeseen mishaps. In the case of the former WWE Champion, sources indicate that the bloodshed was intentionally planned. Lesnar's status as a top-tier performer grants him more liberty to dictate his matches and the level of intensity involved. This creative control allows him to craft moments that leave a lasting impact on the audience, including the strategic use of blood.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the blood in Lesnar's match against Rhodes was pre-planned. He also revealed that while the company does not allow blood in any other matches, Lesnar is not only allowed to bleed but also spill his opponent's blood if he so chooses.

''But this is something that Lesnar has done in many matches, both to himself, and in other cases, to opponents by using his elbows to the forehead to slice them open.''

WWE star Brock Lesnar was allowed to bleed, while Finn Balor wasn't

Meltzer noted if a performer of lesser stature were to experience a similar level of bleeding, such as Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39 during his match against Edge, the response would be different. Medical personnel would swiftly intervene to address the situation and attempt to close the cut, prioritizing the performer's well-being and adhering to strict safety protocols. This discrepancy highlights the contrasting approaches depending on the performer's profile and the significance of the moment.

''Multiple sources noted that while accidental blood happens more now than ever in wrestling, a combination of harder hitting, more physical action and some would say less skilled performers, this was not one of those cases. The blood was planned because Lesnar has more freedom to do what he wants. If someone else was bleeding like this, like Balor at WrestleMania, they would get medical personnel out and attempt to close the cut.'' said Meltzer

The intentional use of blood in WWE has been a controversial aspect of the industry for years. While it adds a layer of realism and drama to the narrative, it also raises concerns about the potential risks and safety of the performers involved. Organizations and performers must strike a delicate balance between delivering captivating performances and ensuring the well-being of those inside the squared circle.

Poll : Should blood be allowed in WWE? Yes No 24 votes