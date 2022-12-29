Former WWE Champion certain to return at WrestleMania 39 after one year; The Rock and John Cena still not locked in? - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, with potential returnees including top names like John Cena and The Rock. While the two icons are still not locked in for the event, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to grace WrestleMania 39 with his presence.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return this year at WrestleMania 38. He faced Kevin Owens in an 'impromptu' match, ending his 19 year hiatus. Austin not only had a match on Night 1, but was also involved in physical altercations with Vince McMahon and Austin Theory on Night 2.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin is at the top of the list of potential names WWE wants to bring back for WrestleMania. While it is not known at this point as to who The Rattlesnake might end up facing, he will definitely be making his way down to Los Angeles.

“[John] Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne [Johnson] is a ‘possible’,” while “[Steve] Austin is probably the surest of the three... it’s just a question of how he feels, and he’s gonna do what he feels like doing,” said Meltzer

Will John Cena and The Rock return?

While the two former WWE Champions, The Rock and John Cena, are not officially locked in as of now, it is very likely that both of them will be at WrestleMania 39. Reports suggest that Cena will be busy throughout February and March, and might be able to appear at WrestleMania 39 in April.

There was no word on The Rock's schedule or if he would be able to take time out to be at The Show of Shows. However, WWE is reportedly building towards a mega match between him and his cousin Roman Reigns. With fans expecting to see The Rock back in action after a gap of 8 years, his absence would surely disappoint a lot of people.

