Former WWE champion is expected to return soon - Reports

WWE Superstars often target the month after WrestleMania and the annual Draft for a return from injury. A new report suggests that a former champion could be on their way to return to the promotion after a long hiatus.

The annual WWE Draft is a blockbuster move for the stars in the company as it changes the landscape and careers across all three brands. The event is a launching pad for returning superstars, and former Women's Tag Team Champion, Sonya Deville is gearing up for a return.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Sonya Deville is expected to be back soon, and the 30-year-old star has been training for an in-ring return after knee surgery.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent from weekly television as she tore her left ACL during a tag team match on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what she does in the promotion upon her return.

Chelsea Green teamed up with popular WWE star after Sonya Deville went on a hiatus

The Women's Tag Team Championships went through a dry run after a while on the main roster. However, Triple H's new regime revived the division and made a few impactful changes.

Unfortunately, superstars got injured, and title changes took place one after the other. Last year, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the titles after they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Sadly, Deville got injured and tore her ACL after being champion for nearly two months.

Instead of relinquishing the titles, Piper Niven became Chelsea Green's partner, and the reign continued. The duo eventually lost the title, and Niven went on a hiatus due to a wrist injury. It remains to be seen whether the popular duo of Green and Sonya Deville will be revived following the latter's return.