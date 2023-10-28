Former WWE champion is now a free agent - Reports

A former four-time WWE Tag Team champion recently wrapped up his contract with IMPACT Wrestling, and has now become a free agent.

Heath Slater was with WWE from 2006 to 2020, spending the first four years in the developmental system. He was finally called up to the main roster in 2010, and eventually became a part of The Nexus stable.

The 40-year-old superstar had several gimmicks during his career and was a reliable low midcard wrestler. He was released by the company in 2020, after which he joined IMPACT Wrestling.

At the end of a three-year run with IMPACT, Heath's contract expired. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t WrestleZone), Heath is now accepting bookings as a free agent after competing at Bound For Glory and Bound For Glory Fallout on October 21st and 22nd.

Heath seemingly confirmed his status with a post on X:

Heath won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship with Rhyno last year. Heath and Rhyno were also the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions on WWE, back in 2016.

Heath Slater open to WWE return

Several months after WWE released him back in 2020, Heath Slater got an offer to return to the company. However, he turned it down because he was only set to make half of what he was earning during his previous stint with the promotion.

In an appearance on the Eyes Up Here with Francine podcast back in July, Heath discussed the possibility of a return to WWE. He reportedly had a change of heart and said that he would not turn down a future offer from the promotion, should there be one, as "no one in the world" pays like them.

Some fans want Heath Slater to return and complete his career arc like Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. Out of all the three former members of 3MB, Slater is the only one who has not won the WWE championship.

